SPB vs BGR Live Streaming Details Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League:

Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Vincy Premier T10 League

Fixture: Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Gardens Rangers

When: From May 25

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

PREVIEW

Kesrick Williams and Sunil Ambris will clash off when Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against the Botanic Gardens Rangers in what promises to be a cracker. The Botanic Gardens Rangers, led by their marquee player Kesrick won two of the three matches despite the pacer being at this potential best. On the other hand, the Salt Pond Breakers are the only side in the competition to be unbeaten after three rounds. The all-round performances by Ambris played a key role in their hat-trick wins.