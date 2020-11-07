SPB vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Match 2 at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 11 PM IST November 7 Saturday

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SPB vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the second encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10, Salt Pond Breakers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Saturday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 11 PM (IST) – November 7. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 7 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

TIME: 11 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

SPB vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Lindon James

Batsmen – Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Urnel Thomas, S.Williaams (Vice-captain)

All-rounders – Sunil Ambris (C), Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers – Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Tijourn Pope

SPB vs DVE Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze.

SPB vs DVE Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, S.Williaams Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze.

