SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 09:00 PM IST
Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent
Injury Report
No major Injury updates.
SPB vs FCS My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: S Sween, H Shallow, G Pope
Batters: K Nedd, S Ambris
All-rounders: R John (c), C Brathwaite (vc), R Jordan, K Alleyne
Bowlers: J Jones, J Warrican
SPB vs FCS Probable XI
Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Rasheed Fredericks, Jeremy Layne, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Luke Wilson, Delorn Johnson, Devane Warner.
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Shem Browne, Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Bracie Browne, Solomon Bascombe, Jerome Jones, Kevin Joseph.
