SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

Updated: April 12, 2023 5:40 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Best players list of SPB vs FCS, Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Player List, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

SPB vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: S Sween, H Shallow, G Pope

Batters: K Nedd, S Ambris

All-rounders: R John (c), C Brathwaite (vc), R Jordan, K Alleyne

Bowlers: J Jones, J Warrican

SPB vs FCS Probable XI

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Rasheed Fredericks, Jeremy Layne, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Luke Wilson, Delorn Johnson, Devane Warner.

 

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Shem Browne, Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Bracie Browne, Solomon Bascombe, Jerome Jones, Kevin Joseph.

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

