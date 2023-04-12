SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

Best players list of SPB vs FCS, Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Player List, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction VPL Dream11 2023: Best players list of SPB vs FCS, Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Player List, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report No major Injury updates.

SPB vs FCS My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: S Sween, H Shallow, G Pope

Batters: K Nedd, S Ambris

All-rounders: R John (c), C Brathwaite (vc), R Jordan, K Alleyne

Bowlers: J Jones, J Warrican

SPB vs FCS Probable XI Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Ryan John, Rasheed Fredericks, Jeremy Layne, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Luke Wilson, Delorn Johnson, Devane Warner.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Shem Browne, Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Bracie Browne, Solomon Bascombe, Jerome Jones, Kevin Joseph.