Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadine Divers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SPB vs GRD at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the first semifinal clash of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Super Saturday, Grenadine Divers will take on Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown. The Vincy Premeir League T10 match will kick-start at 7.30 PM (IST). Salt Pond Breakers are leading the points table with 14 points to their credit. They have won seven games while suffering just one defeat in the competition.

Grenadine Divers, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table with four points to their credit. They have won just two games while suffering defeat in six matches. Before this contest, the two sides have played twice in the competition. On both the occasions, Salt Pond Breakers have emerged victorious. The run-fest may just come to an end with the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex having experienced overnight showers and the surface having gotten damp.

TOSS – The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadine Divers will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Seon Sween

Batsmen: Sunil Ambris (C), Alex Samuel, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne

All-rounders: Razine Browne (VC), Tijorn Pope

Bowlers: Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy, Wesrick Strough, Javid Harry

SPB vs GRD Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween (WK), Sunil Ambris (C), Rickford Walker, Christoy John, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough and Benninton Stapleton.

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper (WK), Anson Latchman (WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper (C), Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy.

SPB vs GRD Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Kadir Nedd, Benninton Stapleton, Javid Harry, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Christoy John, Wesrick Strough, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson.

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper (wk), Anson Latchman (wk), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper (C), Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy.

