SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match November 17 Tuesday 10.30 PM IST

SPB vs LSH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SPB vs LSH at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: The 22nd match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played between second-placed Salt Pond Breakers and fourth-placed La Soufriere Hikers.

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League – T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SPB vs LSH, Vincy Premier League – T10, Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Player List, La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers T10 match, Online Cricket Tips SPB vs LSH T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10.

TOSS: The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

SPB vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Sunil Ambris (captain), Dillon Douglas (vice-captain), Ricavo Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Sean Sween, Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre

SPB vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Christroy John, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Benniton Stapleton

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othniel Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Camus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry

SPB vs LSH Full Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sean Sween, Romano Pierre, Ryan John, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Kensley Joseph, Davian Barnum, Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams

La Soufriere Hikers: Rayon Williams, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPB Dream11 Team/ LSH Dream11 Team/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 Vincy Premier League – T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.