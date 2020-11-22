SPB vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Rangers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SPB vs LSHat Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. It is the second edition of the tournament that kick-started from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On Sunday, Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament. Salt Pond Breakers are dominating the league at the top of points table with seven wins in as 9 matches, while La Soufriere Hikers will look to prove a point as they are placed on the third spot. SPB will enter the games as favourites against LSH, but both teams will look to give their all for the crucial contest. Botanic Garden Rangers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Grenadines Divers, Grenadines Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers are the six teams that will participate this season. Botanic Garden Rangers won the competition's first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10.00 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

SPB vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Salvan Browne

Batsmen Leshawn Lewis, Rayan Williams, Desron Maloney (VC)

All-rounders Sunil Ambris (C), Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge

Bowlers Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis

SPB vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams, Sean Sween (WK), Romano Pierre, Ryan John, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne (WK), Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Casmus Hackshaw, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry

SPB vs LSH Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams, Sean Sween (WK), Romano Pierre, Ryan John, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Kensley Joseph, Davian Barnum

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne (WK), Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Casmus Hackshaw, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte, Kemron Strough

