Dream11 Team Prediction

SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers at 9.30 PM IST:

The T10 Vincy Premier League has already hogged the limelight amidst the coronavirus crisis in the with cricket making its return to the Caribbean Islands with this tournament. Being played at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent, the match is supposed to be a competitive one, especially when it is an affair between the table-toppers La Soufriere Hikers with the second-placed Salt Pond Breakers.

TOSS – The toss between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 9.00 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper C Hackshaw, S Sween

Batsmen S Brown, K Nedd, D Douglas, D Hector

Allrounders S Ambris

Bowlers O Lewis, W Strough, D Johnson, B Stapleton

Playing XI

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween Sunil Ambris Rickford Walker Christoy John Kadir Nedd Jeremy Layne Urnel Thomas Javid Harry Delorn Johnson Wesrick Strough Benninton Stapleton

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry.

SQUADS

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.

Check Dream11 Prediction / SPB Dream11 Team / Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team / LSH Dream11 Team / La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.