Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SPB vs LSH at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In the third and final match of Vincy Premier League T10 on Super Sunday, Salt Pond Breakers will take on La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10 PM IST. Both teams have started their campaign on a winning note. The Hikers defeated the Botanical Gardens Rangers by nine wickets in their opening contest which was followed by a win against Dark View Explorers by 6 runs.

Talking about the Salt Pond Breakers, the defeated Grenadine Divers in the inaugural match of the season by 3 wickets. They then went onto defeat the Strikers by 21 runs. Both teams have been exquisite in the first two games, and it would be interesting to see who picks up a victory in this encounter.

TOSS – The toss between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Renrick Williams

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy (Captain)

All Rounders: Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Kirton Lavia, Geron Wyllie (VC), Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan

SPB vs LSH Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween Sunil Ambris Rickford Walker Christoy John Kadir Nedd Jeremy Layne Urnel Thomas Javid Harry Delorn Johnson Wesrick Strough Benninton Stapleton

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry.

SPB vs LSH Squads

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Kadir Nedd, Benninton Stapleton, Javid Harry, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Christoy John, Wesrick Strough, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (C), Jeremy Haywood, Camano Cain, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Tilran Harry, Kenson Dalzell, Rawdon Bentick, Kimson Dalzell, Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Casmus Hackshaw.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPB Dream11 Team/ LSH Dream11 Team/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.