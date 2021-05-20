Dream11 Team Prediction

SPB vs LSH Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers at 11:00 PM IST.

Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers, will lock horns in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday. The Salt Pond Breakers have won two out of their three matches and are currently second in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. They lost to the Fort Charlotte Strikers by just three runs in their last outing. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won three in three and are currently atop the standings. They won their previous game against Botanical Gardens Rangers by six wickets.

TOSS The toss between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground

SPB vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Salvan Browne, Seon Sween, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Kemron Strough, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas.

Probable Playing XIs

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough.

Squads to choose from

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Sunil Ambris(C), Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othniel Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK), Salvan Browne.

