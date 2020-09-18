SPC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club ECS T10 Capelle 2020 Match Friday

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Capelle 2020 – Top Fantasy Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SPC vs VCC at Sportpark Bermweg: In the first of the final two league matches of this tournament, Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Voorburg Cricket Club at 12:30 PM IST today.

Four matches have been scheduled for today which will also be the final day of the tournament. After the two league matches, the bronze medal and the final will be played bringing an end to the three-day event.

Here you can check the ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Guru Tips and Team Prediction for SPC vs VCC T10 game.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Capelle 2020 match toss between Sparta Cricket 1888 and Voorburg Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

SPC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

Musa Ahmad (captain), Sajjad Kamal (vice-captain), Rehan Waheed, Ali Raza, Mamoon Latif, Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Usman Saleem, Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vivian Kingma

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club Full Squads

SPC: Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Ali Raza, Mudassar Bukhari, Mamoon Latif, Tim de Kok, Danish Umar, Usman Saleem, Manin Singh, Sawan Sardha, Vikramjit Singh, Max Hoornweg, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Faisal Iqbal, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Quirijn Gunning, Tom Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Gagan Singh

VCC: Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Ricardo Goncalves, Ali Qasim Ahmad, Rehan Waheed, Tobias Nota, Atif Zaka, Sajjad Kamal, Iftikhar Ahmad, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder, Shawn Francis, Yasir Hamid, Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Aryan Dutt, Tahir Bajwa, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain

