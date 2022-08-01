New Delhi: India star-allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was not a part of the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, took to Twitter about a week back, flaunting his India jersey and captioned the tweet as, ‘Blue addiction.’ Ever since then, social media has been abuzz speculating his IPL future, which seems to have hit a road block with Chennai Super Kings, a franchise he has been part since 2013.

Mumbai Indians’ fans have pretty much started believing that Jadeja would be a part of the MI unit from next year and if that happens, Rohit Sharma would be more than happy to have his services – even more so after their dismal show in last years IPL (2022).

Hint of coming to MI? Sahil (@imsahil_27) July 23, 2022

Blue does look great on you. To be honest, any colour looks great on you ? Joanne Gough (@RosieJ0) July 23, 2022

Jaddu going to mi next year Verot Choli (unofficial Account) (@VerotCholi) July 23, 2022

Jadeja to #MumbaiIndians confirmed Welcome to MI MI fan(India 2022 T20wc winners?) (@MIfansBengaluru) July 23, 2022

Welcome to @mipaltan nxt season ? Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) July 24, 2022

Then come to Mumbai Indians ?… ?? Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhkry08) July 23, 2022

The tweet sparked a healthy banter between CSK fans and MI fans as one user wrote, ‘But we want to see back in yellow also.’ while another tweet read, ‘IPL having more blue jersey team. But he is going to stay on Yellow.’

So indirectly u confirming the rumour u going to MI aah don’t do that we want and we won’t give u to any one ?? Muralidharan (@Dhanush_murali_) July 23, 2022

IPL having more blue jersey team ? But he is going to stay on Yellow TarunVijay209 (@FunzoG) July 23, 2022

But we want to see back in yellow also ? Rajesh Nemala (@rnrjsh8) July 23, 2022

Pls clear all the misunderstandings between u nd csk..don’t want u to leave it..if u will leave csk then u will leave the best team which has best guidance nd only team which brings out the best performance frm a player Pratik Sehajpal (@Pratik25703) July 23, 2022

Jadeja, who was made the captain of CSK last year, stepped down from his role after eight matches as the former champions struggled to get going. There were rumours going around that the 33-year-old has not been in good terms with the management of the franchise and it only escalated further when he deleted his Instagram posts featuring CSK last month while he was on the tour of England.