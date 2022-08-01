Speculations Rife Over Ravindra Jadeja Leaving Chennai Super Kings And Joining Mumbai Indians On Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja's Twitter post last week got fans speculating on his IPL future with CSK, with some guessing that he is joining MI (Twitter)

New Delhi: India star-allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was not a part of the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, took to Twitter about a week back, flaunting his India jersey and captioned the tweet as, ‘Blue addiction.’ Ever since then, social media has been abuzz speculating his IPL future, which seems to have hit a road block with Chennai Super Kings, a franchise he has been part since 2013.

Mumbai Indians’ fans have pretty much started believing that Jadeja would be a part of the MI unit from next year and if that happens, Rohit Sharma would be more than happy to have his services – even more so after their dismal show in last years IPL (2022).

The tweet sparked a healthy banter between CSK fans and MI fans as one user wrote, ‘But we want to see back in yellow also.’ while another tweet read, ‘IPL having more blue jersey team. But he is going to stay on Yellow.’

Jadeja, who was made the captain of CSK last year, stepped down from his role after eight matches as the former champions struggled to get going. There were rumours going around that the 33-year-old has not been in good terms with the management of the franchise and it only escalated further when he deleted his Instagram posts featuring CSK last month while he was on the tour of England.