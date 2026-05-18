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Spencer Johnson breaks silence on playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, says…

Star player Spencer Johnson expressed his feelings on playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Published On May 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Spencer Johnson breaks silence on playing for CSK

Spencer Johnson breaks silence on playing for CSK in IPL 2026

Spencer Johnson has described his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as one of the most special experiences of his franchise cricket career, saying the atmosphere around the team, the passionate support from fans, and the togetherness within the dressing room make CSK stand out from other teams around the world.

Spencer Johnson opens up on feeling special at CSK

The Australian left-arm pacer, who joined the CSK setup as a replacement for Nathan Ellis for IPL 2026, admitted that franchise cricket can often feel temporary because players move across leagues and teams regularly. However, Johnson said the environment created at CSK under head coach Stephen Fleming has made him feel genuinely connected to the group.

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Well, you can hear the crowd now. It’s unbelievable. I think it can be a little bit transactional playing for so many different teams, but coming here, Fleming has been awesome. The whole group sticks together, so it’s very special,” Johnson told broadcasters ahead of the SRH clash.

Also Read: KL Rahul praises THIS star for his fearless batting approach, his name isâ€¦

Spencer Johnson reflects on his recovery and return to action for CSK

The Australian pacer recently returned to action after recovering physically from his previous outing and said he was pleased with the way his body responded to the demands of competitive cricket. â€œYes, it recovered all well, thank you. It was nice to get that extra intensity the other night. It’s a little bit different from bowling in the nets, but no, I recovered well,” Johnson said.

Johnson further revealed that although he was initially unsure about getting opportunities in the playing XI, he always stayed mentally prepared for his chance. “I probably wasnâ€™t expecting to play, but I’m always making sure I am ready to play. And we saw how good Overton was, and I was kind of just trying to follow what he did and how he did it,” he explained.

Once I got the all clear in Australia to come over here, the handbrake was off, and I’ve been trying to bowl as fast as I can,” Johnson added.

Meanwhile, Johnson has played only one match in IPL 2026, where he took one wicket and gave away 39 runs in four overs.

Also Read: Big jolt for England team as former skipper Mike Smith dies at the age of 92

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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