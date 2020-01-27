<strong>Sports News Today January 27</strong>: Ravindra Jadeja is a cheeky customer - be it on the field or off it. <p></p> <p></p>On Monday, <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Ravindra-Jadeja/">Ravindra Jadeja</a> trolled former cricketer-turned-commentator <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Sanjay-Manjerkar/">Sanjay Manjrekar</a> on Twitter after the later sent out a tweet after India's win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. Manjerakr tweeted, "Player of the match should have been a bowler." <p></p> <p></p>The context here is the second T20I, which India won seven wickets and 15 balls remaining chasing a total of 135. That India had a modest total to chase was owed largely to a disciplined bowling performance led by Jadeja, who claimed 2/18 in his four overs. Jasprit Bumrah was economical in the death overs and ended with figures of 4-0-21-1. However, it was <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/KL-Rahul/">KL Rahul</a> who walked away with the Man of the Match award for steering the chase with an unbeaten 57. <p></p> <p></p>Manjrekar then took to Twitter to voice his opinion that it should have been a bowler receiving the Man of the Match award and not a bowler. <p></p> <p></p>Hours later, Jadeja replied to Manjrekar's tweets. Again, the context here is, Manjrekar had tweeted about Jadeja remarking him as a bits and pieces player during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which went viral after Jadeja responded questioning Manjrekar's credentials as a player and went on to state that he has heard enough of Manjrekar's verbal diarrhoea. <p></p> <p></p>This time Jadeja's tweet was more of banter than a retort. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention &#x1f92a;</p> <p></p> Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja/status/1221632951395315712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Nevertheless, this was that the trolls and the social media keyboard warriors weer waiting of and they went on to take a dig at Manjrekar as well. <p></p> <p></p>However, Manjrekar did reply to that Jadeja's question with this: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. <a href="https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki">https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki</a></p> <p></p> Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanjaymanjrekar/status/1221636550234013696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>So, is this truce?