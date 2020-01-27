Sports News Today January 27: Ravindra Jadeja is a cheeky customer – be it on the field or off it.

On Monday, Ravindra Jadeja trolled former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter after the later sent out a tweet after India’s win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Sunday. Manjerakr tweeted, “Player of the match should have been a bowler.”

The context here is the second T20I, which India won seven wickets and 15 balls remaining chasing a total of 135. That India had a modest total to chase was owed largely to a disciplined bowling performance led by Jadeja, who claimed 2/18 in his four overs. Jasprit Bumrah was economical in the death overs and ended with figures of 4-0-21-1. However, it was KL Rahul who walked away with the Man of the Match award for steering the chase with an unbeaten 57.

Manjrekar then took to Twitter to voice his opinion that it should have been a bowler receiving the Man of the Match award and not a bowler.

Hours later, Jadeja replied to Manjrekar’s tweets. Again, the context here is, Manjrekar had tweeted about Jadeja remarking him as a bits and pieces player during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which went viral after Jadeja responded questioning Manjrekar’s credentials as a player and went on to state that he has heard enough of Manjrekar’s verbal diarrhoea.

This time Jadeja’s tweet was more of banter than a retort.

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention 🤪 Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

Nevertheless, this was that the trolls and the social media keyboard warriors weer waiting of and they went on to take a dig at Manjrekar as well.

However, Manjrekar did reply to that Jadeja’s question with this:

Ha ha…Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2020

So, is this truce?