Sreesanth Ban Revoked: KCA accepts unconditional apology, clears Kerala Cricket League return

Former India fast bowler S. Sreesanth has been reinstated by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) after the cricketing body unanimously decided to revoke the three-year ban imposed on him, following an unconditional apology tendered by the cricketer over his remarks against KCA.

The decision was taken at the KCA’s Special General Body meeting on Wednesday, after members deliberated on Sreesanth’s formal apology, in which he expressed unconditional regret for statements he made against the Association on visual and social media platforms.

Why KCA had suspended Sreesanth

The KCA imposed a three-year suspension before the last season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), citing Sreesanth’s public comments for damaging the Association’s image and reputation.

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The disciplinary action effectively prevented the former international from engaging in KCA-recognised activities, including his proposed role in the Kerala Cricket League.

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Court challenge and apology to the Association

Following the suspension, Sreesanth challenged the KCA’s decision before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, seeking to have the disciplinary action set aside.

However, the court dismissed his petition, leaving the suspension in force.

Subsequently, Sreesanth officially submitted an unconditional apology to the Association, expressing regret for his previous remarks.

The apology was presented to the Special General Body, which, after thorough discussion, unanimously decided to lift the suspension due to his clear and unambiguous expression of remorse.

The Association granted relief to the former India pacer but also issued a strict warning that any future similar conduct or public statements damaging the KCA’s reputation would lead to severe disciplinary measures.

Sreesanth cleared for Kerala Cricket League role

The decision allows Sreesanth to remain co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors in Season Three of the Kerala Cricket League, eliminating any doubts about his involvement.

The revocation marks the end of a prolonged dispute between one of Kerala’s most celebrated cricketers and the State cricket body.

It also paves the way for a fresh chapter in the relationship between Sreesanth and the KCA, while underlining the Association’s expectation that all stakeholders maintain discipline and uphold the reputation of Kerala cricket.

(With IANS Inputs)