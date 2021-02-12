Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth was expecting his name to feature among the 292 players shortlisted for the upcoming IPL 2021 auction set to be held on February 18 in Chennai. However, he’s not disappointed, nor giving up to play in the annual T20 league again vowing to continue working hard and wait before he’s picked by a franchise.

Sreesanth completed his seven-year ban last year following which he expressed his desire to represent India again. He was initially banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged role in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal which was set aside by the Supreme Court of India.

“I want to say I am absolutely fine and grateful to this lovely life,” Sreesanth said in an Instagram video after the announcement. “I am thankful to all the support you have been showing. Honestly thought I would be there but I have to work really hard. If I could wait for eight years, I will wait some more time.”

Sreesanth said he waited eight years to play competitive cricket again (he recently played in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) and so he is ready to wait for some more time if that’s what it takes to play in IPL again. “No sympathies. I am absolutely fine. I am not giving up. I am just 38 and will work hard. If I am destined to be there playing, I will play next season or maybe next to next season. I am not giving up,” he said.

“What I have learnt is that you need the support and back up of your system when something is not working your way. As long as I am breathing, I won’t give up. Hopefully, I will get a surprise call like Chris Gayle. Extremely sorry I wasn’t the tearaway fast bowler like in 2007. There’s no excuse. Reality check is good some time,” he added.

Sreesanth will next turn out for Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting later this month.

“IPL doesn’t define you. So life is cool,” he signed off.