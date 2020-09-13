India cricketer Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari - who has been a great admirer and supporter of the pacer - reacted on Sunday after the ban on the Kerala-born cam to an end. His wife took to Twitter and wrote: "Three things cannot be long hidden :The Sun ,the moon, and the truth. Om Shanti" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Three things cannot be long hidden : <p></p>The Sun ,the moon, and the truth. <p></p>Om Shanti &#x1f607; <a href="https://t.co/ykaxbmaeSu">pic.twitter.com/ykaxbmaeSu</a></p> <p></p> Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bhuvneshwarisr1/status/1304822380632723458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on Sunday, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, even the cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm completely free of any charges and anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most. Will give my very best to every ball I ball even it's just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I've got nd I will give the very best to any team I play." <p></p> <p></p>The Kerala-born pacer was found guilty of spot-fixing in 2013 when he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. <p></p> <p></p>Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals. <p></p> <p></p>During his time away from the game, he tried his hands at acting as well. The pacer was part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss as well - where his personality was loved by audiences. <p></p> <p></p>The temperamental pacer was also popular for his exuberant celebrations after taking wickets but his life and career went downhill after the spot-fixing scandal. However, he maintained his innocence throughout the damaging controversy.