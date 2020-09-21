David Warner will have another feat when he makes an appearance against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener on Monday. The Australian - as a captain - will surpass former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara's feat of being the third-most capped player in IPL. Warner - who is the opener of SRH - will appear for his 48th match as IPL captain, hence edging Sangakkara's tally of 47 appearances as overseas skipper. <p></p> <p></p>Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has been captain 71 times in the IPL and holds the numero-uno spot among overseas skipper, another ex-Australian spinner Shane Warne holds the 2nd spot with 55 appearances as captain. <p></p> <p></p>The match that will take place in Sharjah is set to be a cracker as two leading cricketers of modern times - Virat Kohli and Warner - would be leading their respective sides. In the last five encounters between the two sides, SRH has won thrice while RCB has been on the winning side on two occasions. <p></p><h2>Warner Role</h2> <p></p>Warner - who is the leading overseas run-getter in the history of the league - will hold the fortunes of SRH in the season at the top of the order. He can adapt - attack and play the anchor role - when required. He is an asset and knows the bowlers of most teams hence he will be once again the player to watch out for. <p></p><h2>SRH v BLR</h2> <p></p>Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a winning start as momentum would be crucial in a long tournament like the IPL. A cliffhanger can be expected from the two dark horses of the tournament. For RCB, they will have a lot to play for as they are one of the franchises that has never won the coveted title.