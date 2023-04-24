Advertisement

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Washington Sundar Dismisses Warner, Sarafaraz, Aman In Single Over

Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated: April 24, 2023 8:43 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Hyderabad: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. This was David Warner's homecoming to Hyderabad after four years but it didn't go as planned as Washington Sundar ended his knock for just 21 runs.

This was not it, Washington Sundar even dismissed Sarafaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan in the same over and totally threw the visitors on the back foot. DC went from 57/2 to 62/5 in a single over and all because of Sundar. The star all-rounder had no wickets in the first six games and now managed to get three in a single over.

DC elected to bat first but lost opener Phil Salt for a duck in the first over and then Mitchell Marsh in the second. SRH had their grip on the match and Sundar tightened it with his three-wicket over. Fans were extremely impressed with it and flooded Twitter to appreciate the all-rounder.

Fans React To Washington Sundar's Over

SRH vs DC Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan.

Substitutes: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

