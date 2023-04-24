Hyderabad: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. This was David Warner's homecoming to Hyderabad after four years but it didn't go as planned as Washington Sundar ended his knock for just 21 runs.

This was not it, Washington Sundar even dismissed Sarafaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan in the same over and totally threw the visitors on the back foot. DC went from 57/2 to 62/5 in a single over and all because of Sundar. The star all-rounder had no wickets in the first six games and now managed to get three in a single over.

DC elected to bat first but lost opener Phil Salt for a duck in the first over and then Mitchell Marsh in the second. SRH had their grip on the match and Sundar tightened it with his three-wicket over. Fans were extremely impressed with it and flooded Twitter to appreciate the all-rounder.

Fans React To Washington Sundar's Over