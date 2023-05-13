Advertisement

SRH vs LSG: Fans Chant Kohli, Kohli To Mock Gautam Gambhir After No-Ball Controversy | Watch Video

SRH vs LSG: Hyderabad crowd mocked Gautam Gambhir with Kohli chants after third umpire overturned an on-field no-ball call after LSG review.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:22 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial game of the IPL 203. SRH batted first and scored a decent score of 182-6, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's 47 and Abdul Samad's 36. A huge controversy erupted when the third umpired changed the on-field call of no-ball against Abdul nSamad. The on-field call was no-ball but LSG challenged the call and got the decision overturned. However, replays clearly showed that the ball was over the waist.

Meanwhile, soon after the controversy, the play was halted for a brief while when someone from the crowd threw something on the field. Mentor Gautam Gambhir went out to have a chat with the umpires and the fans started chanting Kohli, Kohli.

IPL 2023: Victory Must For SRH To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Meanwhile, SRH need a win against LSG to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH have 8 points to their name in 10 matches and a win in their remaining four matches will take them to 16 points which will raise their chances of reaching the playoffs. SRH got off to a great start in their defence and picked up the wicket of Kyle Mayers early. LSG are 58-2 in the 9th over at the time of writing, with Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad at the crease.

