Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial game of the IPL 203. SRH batted first and scored a decent score of 182-6, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's 47 and Abdul Samad's 36. A huge controversy erupted when the third umpired changed the on-field call of no-ball against Abdul nSamad. The on-field call was no-ball but LSG challenged the call and got the decision overturned. However, replays clearly showed that the ball was over the waist.

Meanwhile, soon after the controversy, the play was halted for a brief while when someone from the crowd threw something on the field. Mentor Gautam Gambhir went out to have a chat with the umpires and the fans started chanting Kohli, Kohli.