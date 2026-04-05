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SRH vs LSG IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wickets!

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the live updates as Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Published on - April 5, 2026 3:23 PM IST

SRH vs LSG Live Score
SRH vs LSG Live Score

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LSG win!

Lucknow Super Giants won by 5 wickets!

The match begins!

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have come out to continue the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami is ready with the bowl.

Pitch report

“Absolutely fabulous to be back here on a Super Sunday, Hyderabad’s first game, and I’ve got to say, conditions a little overcast. That’s probably very good for the players because it is an afternoon game after all. Now, traditionally a high-scoring ground this, and where I’m standing and batting from, to my right – 63m, to my left – 68m, downtown’s the biggest hit – 75m, and I’ll tell you what, these batters are very smart, aren’t they? They go back towards the dugouts, around 58m (third man) and 61m (fine leg), so they’re very sneaky, they’ll like it there. Now, looking at the surface, looks good to me. Looks beautiful as always here at this venue. A little bit dry, if we go down and have a look, I think it’s a little bit dry, and considering it’s a day game, I think runs on the board might be pretty important. Maybe it’ll spin a little bit as the game goes on. I think it’s high-scoring though, I think it’s 200 plus and maybe it’s a bat-first wicket today.,” Danny Morrison and Michael Clarke said.

Toss update:

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 match no. 10 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the match.

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