SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Century By One Run
Shikhar Dhawan once again proved why he is one of the best and most selfless players out there. The Punjab Kings skipper led his side from the front and helped them reach a fighting total of 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad witnessed the master class of Dhawan as he played a remarkable and unbeaten knock of 99 runs. He missed his ton by a run but played a knock worth remembering.
"I am glad that the Hyderabad crowd still remembers me. I have played a few ones, this was one of the best maybe. It is good because I played till the end and the wickets were falling from the other end. So, we have got to a respectable total and given ourselves a chance," said Dhawan after his splendid knock.
Fans were extremely thrilled by the knock and stormed Twitter to praise the veteran Indian batter. He even claimed the orange cap and took over Ruturaj Gaikwad in the tally of leading run scorers. PBKS scored 143 runs and Dhawan alone scored 99 runs, this will tell you about the heroics of the southpaw batter.
