Hyderabad: The star opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan once again proved why he is one of the best and most selfless players out there. The Punjab Kings skipper led his side from the front and helped them reach a fighting total of 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad witnessed the master class of Dhawan as he played a remarkable and unbeaten knock of 99 runs. He missed his ton by a run but played a knock worth remembering.