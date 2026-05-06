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SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Preview: 300 on Cards? Hyderabad pitch set for massive run-fest

SRH and PBKS gear up for a high-scoring clash in Hyderabad, with power-hitters and a batting-friendly pitch promising a run-fest in IPL 2026. Full preview, pitch report, and playing XIs.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 06, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Published On May 06, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 06, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Preview

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 match preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will face off in an important IPL 2026 clash, with all signs pointing towards a high-scoring encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With both teams known for their aggressive batting and a pitch that favours stroke play, fans can expect plenty of runs on Wednesday night.

Power-packed batting units promise fireworks

Both teams have been among the fastest-scoring teams in the Powerplay this season, with run rates of over 11.5 runs per over. Neither team slows down after the field restrictions are lifted. They are also among the best teams at scoring in the middle overs.

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PBKS look for bowling improvement

Even though they lost their last two games, Punjab Kings are still at the top of the table. But their bowling has been a problem in their last few games.

PBKS bowlers will need to step up on a pitch where taking wickets will be very important. In a game with so many runs, even one tight over or a breakthrough at the right time could make all the difference.

SRH aim to bounce back after collapse

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to get over their recent batting collapse against the Kolkata Knight Riders, when they fell apart after a strong start.

SRH will try to get back to their aggressive style and put pressure on the other team from the start now that they are back on a better batting surface in Hyderabad and don’t have to face a strong spin attack like KKR’s.

Match details

Match: SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026 (Match 49)

Date: May 6, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs PBKS pitch report

The Hyderabad pitch is known for making big totals. India once scored 297 at this venue, and SRH have come close to breaking the 300 mark several times.

Batters will like the conditions because the square boundaries are shorter (about 63-68 meters) and the straight boundary is about 75 meters. A little bit of cloud cover could make the dew less of a problem later in the game.

Head-to-head record

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a good record against Punjab Kings, with 17 wins and 8 losses in their last 25 games. SRH has been even more dominant at home in Hyderabad, winning nine of ten games.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, and Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: CSK back in playoff race after big win, Punjab Kings stay on top

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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