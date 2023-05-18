New Delhi: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is competing against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday. Heinrich Klaasen made the match more special with his maiden IPL century.

This is the seventh century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the second from a SRH batter, the first one came from Harry Brook. He completed his ton in the 19th over. He smashed his fifty in the 24 balls and then completed his ton in the 49 balls.

His knock came to an end on the score of 104 runs off 51 balls after Harshal Patel cleaned him up. He smashed a 90-meter six complete his maiden IPL century. The knock from Klaasen helped SRH put 186 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 5 wickets.