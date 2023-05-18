Advertisement

SRH vs RCB: Heinrich Klaasen Smashes Maiden IPL Hundred, Puts RCB's Playoff Chances In Disarray

Heinrich Klaasen made the match more special with his maiden IPL century. This is the seventh century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the second from a SRH batter

Updated: May 18, 2023 9:21 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is competing against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday. Heinrich Klaasen made the match more special with his maiden IPL century.

This is the seventh century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the second from a SRH batter, the first one came from Harry Brook. He completed his ton in the 19th over. He smashed his fifty in the 24 balls and then completed his ton in the 49 balls.

His knock came to an end on the score of 104 runs off 51 balls after Harshal Patel cleaned him up. He smashed a 90-meter six complete his maiden IPL century. The knock from Klaasen helped SRH put 186 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 5 wickets.

Harry Brook also played a cameo inning of 27 runs off 19 balls. However, no other SRH batter could even manage to cross the 20 runs mark. RCB will now have a target of 187 runs in front of them in order to avoid the thinning down of their playoffs chances.

Heinrich Klaasen Addresses His Maiden IPL Ton

"Pretty special feeling. Little bit slower than the previous wickets. Little bit stoppiness from spinners. Trying to keep it as simple as possible (his method). Sometimes I search for flow with my hands, and the movement up and down causes inconsistency. So tried to keep hands as still as possible. Would love to say we're above par. They've got a fantastic batting unit. If we get couple of wickets early it should be enough," said Heinrich Klaasen after his ton

SRH vs RCB Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav

