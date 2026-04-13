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SRH vs RR IPL 2026: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, all match details
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on unbeaten Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. Full match details, pitch report, weather and squads inside.
Hyderabad: The 21st match of IPL 2026 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad desperate for bounce back
SRH are currently struggling in the lower half of the points table. They sit sixth with just one win from four matches. Their only victory came against Kolkata Knight Riders, while they have lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings. The home side will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign back on track.
Rajasthan Royals strongest team so far
In sharp contrast, Rajasthan Royals have been the most impressive team so far. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with four wins in four matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians. Their batting has been in excellent form, consistently putting pressure on opposition bowlers.
Weather forecast
It will be a hot evening in Hyderabad with temperature hovering between 30-34 degree Celsius. The sky will be partly sunny with some clouds around, but there is no chance of rain. Humidity is expected to stay low at around 27%. Fans can expect a full, uninterrupted match.
Pitch report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has shown some signs of being tricky for batting so far this season. In the only game played here, SRH managed just 156, and LSG chased it down with only one ball to spare. That was a day game when the surface was drier. Tonight’s match is a night game, so the pitch should behave better and offer more help to batters. We can expect a high-scoring contest with both teams looking to post big totals.
Match details
- When: Monday, April 12, 7:30 PM IST
- Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- Where to Watch: Star Sports channels and JioHotstar live streaming
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma