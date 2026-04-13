SRH vs RR IPL 2026: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, all match details

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on unbeaten Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. Full match details, pitch report, weather and squads inside.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Hyderabad: The 21st match of IPL 2026 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad desperate for bounce back

SRH are currently struggling in the lower half of the points table. They sit sixth with just one win from four matches. Their only victory came against Kolkata Knight Riders, while they have lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings. The home side will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign back on track.

Rajasthan Royals strongest team so far

In sharp contrast, Rajasthan Royals have been the most impressive team so far. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with four wins in four matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians. Their batting has been in excellent form, consistently putting pressure on opposition bowlers.

Weather forecast

It will be a hot evening in Hyderabad with temperature hovering between 30-34 degree Celsius. The sky will be partly sunny with some clouds around, but there is no chance of rain. Humidity is expected to stay low at around 27%. Fans can expect a full, uninterrupted match.

Pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has shown some signs of being tricky for batting so far this season. In the only game played here, SRH managed just 156, and LSG chased it down with only one ball to spare. That was a day game when the surface was drier. Tonight’s match is a night game, so the pitch should behave better and offer more help to batters. We can expect a high-scoring contest with both teams looking to post big totals.

Match details

When: Monday, April 12, 7:30 PM IST

Monday, April 12, 7:30 PM IST Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Where to Watch: Star Sports channels and JioHotstar live streaming

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma