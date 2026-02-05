Dasun Shanaka hails Vikram Rathour’s ‘Value Addition’ for… ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka credits Vikram Rathour for his aggressive batting coaching ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has heaped praise on batting consultant Vikram Rathour, crediting the former India coach for instilling an aggressive mindset that has helped the batters play with greater freedom ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Rathour, who played a key role in India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign during his five-year tenure, was appointed Sri Lanka’s batting consultant last month for the ICC showpiece event.

Rathour’s Influence: Encouraging an attacking approach

Speaking at a captains day event alongside skippers from other participating teams, Shanaka highlighted Rathour’s immediate impact.

“Vikram Rathour is being a good addition to our side,” Shanaka said. “His knowledge and his nature – he always wanted us to go in the attacking mood which allows most players to free themselves which I really do like. He is a good value addition to the team.”

The emphasis on positive, fearless batting has been a clear shift for the Sri Lankan lineup as they prepare for the tournament.

Defending the batting unit amid recent struggles

Sri Lanka have endured a difficult run in 2026 so far, losing 1-2 to Pakistan in a T20I series in January and suffering comprehensive white-ball defeats against England earlier this week.

The batting unit came under scrutiny for its underwhelming performances, but Shanaka stood by his players.

“Don’t see any failures in the batters. It always depended on the wickets and the choice of shots we played,” he explained, adding that improvements are on the way in the World Cup.

Fans frustration & Shanaka’s appeal for support

The team faced visible anger from local supporters at Pallekele after the recent T20I series loss. Shanaka acknowledged the disappointment and appealed for continued backing.

“I hope for support from the fans. It is important for us to play well for their sake and for the good of the team. We are aware of the national pride,” he said.

He also offered an apology on behalf of the side: “Fans have been supporting us. I will tell the fans that we didn’t play well in the last 3 games to get the correct results though we tried hard. We are sorry for that.“

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign begins

Sri Lanka will kick off their T20 World Cup journey against Ireland on Sunday. With Rathour’s guidance and Shanaka’s leadership, the team will look to rediscover their aggressive best and make a strong impression on home soil.

The tournament promises high stakes for Sri Lanka as they aim to bounce back from recent setbacks and deliver for their passionate fans.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/