Sri Lanka court rejects Manjot Kalra’s bail plea in match-fixing case

Former India Under-19 World Cup star Manjot Kalra has suffered a big setback after a Sri Lankan court rejected his bail plea in an alleged match-fixing case. Kalra, who is the co-owner of the Jaffna Kings team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), was arrested along with fellow Indian Yuvraj Pushpa on July 17.

Sri Lankan court rejects Manjot Kalra’s bail plea

Kalra became famous after scoring a century in India’s win over Australia in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup final. He was part of the same team as Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Arshdeep Singh.

After their arrest, Kalra and Pushpa were sent to judicial custody until July 31. Both asked the court to release them on bail before the next hearing.

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Their lawyer told the court that both men were unwell and should be granted bail. But the lawyers for the Sri Lankan police opposed the request, saying the investigation is still going on and more evidence needs to be collected.

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Sri Lankan players’ complaints led to the match-fixing investigation against Manjot Kalra

After hearing both sides, the Colombo court refused to grant bail. As a result, Kalra and Pushpa will remain in judicial custody until July 31.

The case started after Sri Lankan cricketers Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage filed complaints about alleged corruption. The court was also told that two more local players later joined the complaint.

The investigation is being carried out by a special police unit that looks into sports-related crimes. Meanwhile, the Lanka Premier League is taking place from July 17 to August 8 with five teams competing in the tournament.

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