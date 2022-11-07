Sydney: Sri Lankan Cricket Board has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket after Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court denied him of bail in sexual assault case. He was arrested by the Sydney Police Department for an alleged sexual assault case. He was presented in front of the Sydney Court on Monday as the cricketer sought bail from the court in the case.

Danushka Gunathilaka was handcuffed and appeared via video link in front of the Downing Centre Local Court. He only spoke to confirm his identity in front of the court. The batter appeared calm and was wearing a grey t-shirt. He joined the hearing from the Sydney detention centre.

According to a report of The Daily Telegraph, Gunathilaka was about to leave Australia when NSW Police pulled him out of the team’s bus in the driveway of a Sydney hotel on Sunday. Magistrate Robert Williams denied the bail application from Danushka’s lawyer Ananda Amaranath.

The lawyer following the bail denial said “Certainly, we are considering an application to the Supreme Court and that will be done as soon as possible.”

Sri Lanka Cricket Board suspended “The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections after being informed that Mr. Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia.”

“Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty.”

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasize that it adopts a “zero tolerance” policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident,” they concluded.