New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2022 was off to a blazing start at Namibia crushed Asian champions, Sri Lanka, by 55 runs in the tournament opener. Chasing a target of 164, Sri Lanka surrendered to Namibian bowlers as they were skittled out for a mere 108 thus getting off to a shambolic start in the marquee event. The Islanders now need to win against UAE and Netherlands to progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, Daniel Alexander, a renowned Sri Lanka cricket fanatic, who is known to mock Team India and its players, was massively trolled by the Indian fans after Sri Lanka’s defeat. The fans were at him in a flash as soon as the final Sri Lanka wicket fell. The Twitterati mocked him and Sri Lanka with some hilarious memes that are sure to take you on a laughter ride.

Coming back to Sri Lanka, the team will be massively disappointed after playing so well in the Asia Cup where they comprehensively beat India and Pakistan to lift the trophy.