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Sri Lanka name 16-man squad for the Test against India in Colombo

Sri Lanka name 16-man squad for the Test against India in Colombo. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 12, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

Published On Aug 12, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 12, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

Sri Lanka name 16-man squad for Test against India

Sri Lanka name 16-man squad for Test against India

Key batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s first Test against India, starting on August 15 in Galle, as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad led by all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva.

Mendis sustained a right hamstring injury while taking a run for Colombo Kaps against Kandy Royals in a Lanka Premier League (LPL) match at the SSC ground in Colombo on July 19 and has been doing rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.

Dickwella returns as Sri Lanka turn to experience, while Nuwantha earns maiden Test call-up

Nissanka, meanwhile, is recovering from a wrist surgery done in London last month. With the duo unavailable, the selectors have recalled veteran wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella, who last played a Test in 2023. Left-handed batter Dickwella’s experience of playing 54 Tests has seen him get the nod over Anjala Bandara, who featured in the warm-up clash against India at the NCC Ground in Colombo.

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Off-spin bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha, who picked three scalps in the warm-up clash, has earned his maiden Test call-up, while Kasun Rajitha and Isitha Wijesundara have been dropped. Top-order batter Nishan Madushka retained his spot after scoring 66 and 63 not out against India in the three-day warm-up game.

Sri Lanka name balanced squad for second Test against India in Colombo

The core batting unit features de Silva, vice-captain Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, and Sonal Dinusha. Prabath Jayasuriya leads the spin department alongside Ramesh Mendis and Nuwantha, with de Silva and Mendis being part-time options.

Asitha Fernando heads the pace attack alongside Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, and Dilshan Madushanka. The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the SSC Ground in Colombo from August 23-27.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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