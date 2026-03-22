Sri Lanka star set to join RR as Sam Curran replacement ahead of IPL 2026, his name is…

Sri Lanka player is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2026.

Srilanka cricket team

Rajasthan Royals may get a big boost ahead of IPL 2026 with Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka set to join the team as a replacement for injured Sam Curran.



Curran, who came to RR in a trade from Chennai Super Kings (along with Ravindra Jadeja going the other way and Sanju Samson to CSK), is out with a groin injury and will miss the whole season.



According to a report by IANS, Shanaka is close to signing with RR.



“The conversations are ongoing for Shanaka to join RR for the upcoming IPL season. Barring a few formalities which are yet to be completed, this seems to be a done deal and it’s pretty much going in that direction,” a franchise official told IANS on Sunday.



RR will start their IPL 2026 campaign against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

Why Shanaka makes sense for RR

Shanaka went unsold in last year’s IPL auction in Abu Dhabi. He was later picked by Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for PKR 75 lakh.



If confirmed, Shanaka will become the second player after Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani to leave PSL and join IPL this year. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch made a similar move last year (from Peshawar Zalmi to Mumbai Indians), which led PSL to ban him for one year.



The signing is seen as a perfect like-for-like replacement for Curran. RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara knows Shanaka well (both from Sri Lanka). RR assistant coach Vikram Rathour also worked with Shanaka during Sri Lanka’s run to the Super Eights in this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, where Shanaka hit two half-centuries.

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Shanaka’s past IPL experience

Shanaka has played in IPL before: