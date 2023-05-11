New Delhi: Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings star Suraj Randiv is going through a tough phase in life and has turned into a bus driver to make ends meet. Today cricketers earn millions by playing in various franchise leagues and through brand endorsement. They are among the highest-earning people in the country. However, a few are not so lucky, especially players of the past who didn't get many opportunities to earn post their exit from the national team.

Suraj Randiv is one of the biggest examples. He currently lives in Melbourne, Australia and works as a driver for a bus company. He is joined by former Sri Lankan cricketer, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, and Zimbabwe's Waddington Mwayenga, who also work for the same bus company.

Suraj Randiv Played 2011 World Cup Final Against India

Randiv was part of the Sri Lanka team that played in the 2011 World Cup final against India. During his international career, Randiv played 12 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 7 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 43, 36, and 7 wickets respectively.

Randiv also represented the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, one of the top franchises in IPL. Randiv has not given up cricket completely and continues to play for a local club in Melbourne. He is often called by Cricket Australia to bowl at Aussie batters in the nets.