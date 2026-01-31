Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 SWOT Analysis: Strengths, weaknesses & key concerns explained

Here is the swot analysis of the Co-hosts Sri Lanka for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Sri Lanka cricket

The ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka enters the tournament with one of the strongest and greatest squads. However, led by star player Dasun Shanaka. The squad is filled full of young talent as they are set to showcase their mindset and greediness to win the tournament.

Sri Lanka is placed in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman, and Zimbabwe, giving them a mix of challenges and opportunities right from the start.

Hereâ€™s a detailed SWOT analysis of Sri Lankaâ€™s squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Strengths:

Speaking about the strengths of the co-hosts for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. According to their squad, they have one of the greatest and most dominating spin attacks. The list starts with the experience, as Sri Lanka have the strongest spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, in their squad, who is known for his epic performances and ruthless bowling. Along with him, there are Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya De Silva and Charith Asalanka added in the team. This is one of the biggest moves played by Sri Lanka, as the Indian and Sri Lanka pitches are mostly common, which will benefit spinners.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have a more dominating pace attack than spin. If you look at their squad, they carry bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana, who is known for his work’s unique variations. Along with him, they have Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Pramod Madushan, who have great bounce and an ability to swing the ball.

Next up is their batting line-up. Batting-wise, they have openers like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera and all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka. These are the batters who are set to dominate the other team’s bowling as they have the skill to score runs in limited-overs. As co-hosts, they benefit from home familiarity (three Super 8 venues likely in Sri Lanka if they advance) and crowd support.

Weaknesses:

Speaking about the weaknesses of the co-hosts for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, they have a strong team but the biggest problem they would face in the tournament will be their inconsistent batting line-up. As everyone witnessed in the recent T20Is. The Sri Lankan team failed to chase big totals or scores. The main issue of the team is the early collapse of the middle order. However, there’s one more weakness of the Sri Lankans, as their bowling line-up is strong, but they couldn’t get the wickets in the starting overs. They need to fix the blunders ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Opportunities:

Sri Lanka have a big advantage playing at home and in Asian conditions, where pitches help spin bowlers. Their spin-heavy attack can control games and help defend medium scores like 140â€“160 runs. Young players like Pavan Rathnayake can surprise opponents, while experienced players like Thisara Perera bring calmness in big matches. A good performance in the England warm-up series can build confidence, and being co-hosts means no travel pressure early in the tournament.

Threats:

Sri Lanka face strong opposition, especially against aggressive teams like India, Australia, and England, which can expose their weak batting. Selection issues and a defensive mindset may hurt them in high-scoring games. The dew in night matches and pressure during big chases could further trouble their inconsistent batting.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Sri Lanka’s schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka vs Ireland at 7pm â€“ R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Oman at 11am â€“ Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Australia vs Sri Lanka at 7pm â€“ Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at 3pm â€“ R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo