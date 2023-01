Sri Lanka Tour of India: IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Vice-Captain, Pro

TOSS: The match toss between India & Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Deepak Hooda, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

IND vs SL Probable XI

India (IND): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (SL): Kusal Mendis(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

