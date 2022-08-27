Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Sir Lanka will clash against Afghanistan in the first fixture of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Saturday 27th August. Sri Lanka is hosting the 15th edition of the tournament but due to the ongoing unrest in the island nation, the event was relocated to the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka is hoping to reinstate their good performance in the T20I format as they failed to get even a single victory in the shortest format of cricket. Dasun Shanaka will lead the team and will hope to break the chain of continuous defeat from Afghanistan. Sri Lanka’s pace attack could be pale as their premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the tournament due to a leg injury. Now they are more dependent on their world-class spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga who could be proven beneficial on the flat pitch of Dubai International Stadium.

Afghanistan will play for the second time in Asia Cup as they debuted in 2014 and were not able to enter the 2016 and 2018 editions. The team Led by Mohammed Nabi has shown improvement in their games throughout the years and this edition of the tournament could be a turning point in their career. Afghanistan will be looking forward to Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman for some good spells in the match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India.

What date 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played?

The 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on August 27, Saturday.

Where will the 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan be played?

The 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?

The 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will The 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan be broadcasted?

The 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan the 1st Match of Asia Cup 2022?

The 1st Match of the Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.