Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September. The winner of the match will make its place in the Finals of the continental tournament. Afghanistan has won all the matches in the group stage. While the Islanders managed to qualify for the Super Four match after defeating Bangladesh on Thursday in the knockout match. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have already clashed in the group stage match in which the former got a thumping victory.

TOSS: The match toss between Sri Lanka & Afghanistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.