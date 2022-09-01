New Delhi: After losing the first match in the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka are ready to take on Bangladesh in the last Group B Asia Cup 2022 fixture. Bangladesh also lost their first match of the tournament, so it will be an important match for both teams.

Afghanistan defeated both teams in dominating fashion in the last match and it will be interesting to see how Sri Lanka and Bangladesh now get in the right frame of mind before the match.

When will the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh take place in Asia Cup 2022?

The match will be played on September 01, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh be played?

The crucial match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

When will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh begin?

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where you can watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match?

You can stream the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim.