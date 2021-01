1.5 Sam Curran to Kusal Perera, no run, A huge appeal for LBW but not given. Joe Root thinks and thinks about reviewing it. But decides against it in the end. Curran runs in and lands it on a length and on middle and leg, Kusal looks to play at that but misses and gets hit high on the pads. Curran and England go up in appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Nothing from Root, on the review. Was going down leg.