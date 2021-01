Pitch and conditions! The venue remains the same so both teams know what to expect. This time around it’s a lot drier unlike the last occasion and hence you can expect a typical subcontinent pitch. Needless to say, toss is going to play a big part as no one would want to bat last here. That’s a normal template mainly for the touring teams to bat first and bat big, if possible, to give themselves an outside chance against the mighty hosts. However, things are slightly different in this series with Sri Lanka not at their dominant best, still, you can expect the template to remain the same.