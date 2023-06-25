Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Sri Lanka vs Ireland Today Match Live Streaming: Sri Lanka is going to lock horns with Ireland in match no. 15 of the World Cup qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on June 25. Sri Lanka started their tournament quite well, as they defeated the UAE and Oman by a big margin. Whereas Ireland has failed to win even a single match, this game against the former World Cup champion is a must-win match for the team.

In total both the teams have faced each other in four ODI matches and Sri Lanka has a dominenet role as they won all four of them.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is a batter-friendly pitch. We can expect big runs from the batters. The team that wins the toss will opt for bowling, as there are high chances for the batters to score runs in the second inning.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Bulawayo and a good time to play cricket. The temperature will max out at 24 C with a wind speed of 11km/h.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs Ireland match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madhushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana