Namibia are the newbie in this tournament and are so called ‘underdogs’. Namibia did not have the best of warm-up matches as they lost both their warm-up games to Oman and Scotland respectively. Playing a global event after almost two decades, they will be high on confidence and ready to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. With the likes of JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, and the newest addition of the former South African international David Wiese, Namibia do have a very balanced squad and the Gerhard Erasmus-led team would look to start the proceedings on a winning note. Will they be able to do so? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for the teams and other updates.Â