Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: World Cup qualifier match 11 will be played between Sri Lanka and Oman. This is the first time former World Cup champions SL will play against Oman. SL is a little dominating at this time, as in their first match Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Dimuth Karunaratne scored fifties which helped them defeat UAE by a big margin of 175 runs.

On the one hand, Oman is surprisingly giving tough competition to their competitors, they chased down 282 against Ireland.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 11

Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Pitch Report The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a batting-friendly pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. 242 is the average score of the team that bats first. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Weather Update It is a cloudy day in Bulawayo. There are only 10% chances of rain, and the maximum temperature will be around 22 C during the day with a wind speed of 21 km/h.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Live Streaming The Sri Lanka vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera