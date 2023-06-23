Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Updated: June 23, 2023 11:11 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: World Cup qualifier match 11 will be played between Sri Lanka and Oman. This is the first time former World Cup champions SL will play against Oman. SL is a little dominating at this time, as in their first match Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Dimuth Karunaratne scored fifties which helped them defeat UAE by a big margin of 175 runs.

On the one hand, Oman is surprisingly giving tough competition to their competitors, they chased down 282 against Ireland.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11

Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Oman (OMN), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Match 11

Match Date: 23rd June 2023 (Friday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a batting-friendly pitch. Both teams have strong batting units. 242 is the average score of the team that bats first. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Weather Update

It is a cloudy day in Bulawayo. There are only 10% chances of rain, and the maximum temperature will be around 22 C during the day with a wind speed of 21 km/h.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah

 

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Lahiru Kumara Traps Kashyap LBW, SL On Top | FULL SCORECARD
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Sri Lanka vs Oman, SL vs OMN Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 11
Monank Patel To Lead USA At 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Scotland Announce Squad For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Zimbabwe
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Serbia vs Turkey Live Cricket Score and Updates: SER vs TUR 1 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Live Score-Serbia vs Turkey Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs OMA 11 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

Live Score-Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs UAE 12 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Sco...

LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: SL Eye Early Wickets In Overcast Conditions | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifi...

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, SCO vs UAE Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Pitch And Weather Report, Probable Playing 11s, World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match 12

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, SCO vs UAE Dream 11 Fantas...

Advertisement