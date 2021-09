We saw in the last game, the Lankans went ahead with three specialist spinners and the South Africans played two. They used Markram as the third which turned out to be a good move. Will we see George Linde replacing Andile Phehlukwayo? Possible as the latter did not have the best of games in the first outing. South Africa will be without Temba Bavuma as he has been ruled out due to a fracture on the thumb and Keshav Maharaj will lead the side. So, there will be a forced change in their side and it will be interesting to see who comes in. As for the hosts, expect them to be unchanged and they are likely to stick to the winning combination.