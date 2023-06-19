Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 - Key Players To Watch Out For

Here are four players to watch out for in Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC world cup qualifier.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are going to lock horns against each other in Match 4 of the World Cup qualifier match on June 19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

In total, both nations have faced each other twice, and the Dasun Shanaka-led SL has dominated the UAE both times. Their last encounter was in 2008, when Sri Lanka defeated the UAE by a margin of 142 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here are 4 players to watch Out for In SL vs UAE: Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana has showcased a brilliant performance in the 2023 IPL campaign for the Chennai Super Kings. His form in the warm-up matches was encouraging too, with Pathirana ripping into the USA batting order. 'Baby Malinga' has played only one ODI match till now in which he managed to take a wicket. It will be very interesting to watch this rising star in the World Cup campaign.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lankan all-rounder Hasaranga has not been able to make a lot of impact with his performance in the 2023 IPL campaign. But the 25-year-old has a brilliant ODI record. He has played in a total of 41 ODI matches, in which he has scored 741 runs. Hasaranga can actually be a great asset for Sri Lanka against the UAE.

Ali Naseer: UAE all-rounder star Ali Nasser has made an instant impact with his bat in his ODI career. The 19-year-old has smashed 128 runs in three ODI matches. He impressively hit half-centuries in each of his first two international appearances against the West Indies earlier this month.