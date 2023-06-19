Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 - Key Players To Watch Out For
Here are four players to watch out for in Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC world cup qualifier.
New Delhi: Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are going to lock horns against each other in Match 4 of the World Cup qualifier match on June 19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
In total, both nations have faced each other twice, and the Dasun Shanaka-led SL has dominated the UAE both times. Their last encounter was in 2008, when Sri Lanka defeated the UAE by a margin of 142 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Here are 4 players to watch Out for In SL vs UAE:
Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana has showcased a brilliant performance in the 2023 IPL campaign for the Chennai Super Kings. His form in the warm-up matches was encouraging too, with Pathirana ripping into the USA batting order. 'Baby Malinga' has played only one ODI match till now in which he managed to take a wicket. It will be very interesting to watch this rising star in the World Cup campaign.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lankan all-rounder Hasaranga has not been able to make a lot of impact with his performance in the 2023 IPL campaign. But the 25-year-old has a brilliant ODI record. He has played in a total of 41 ODI matches, in which he has scored 741 runs. Hasaranga can actually be a great asset for Sri Lanka against the UAE.
Ali Naseer: UAE all-rounder star Ali Nasser has made an instant impact with his bat in his ODI career. The 19-year-old has smashed 128 runs in three ODI matches. He impressively hit half-centuries in each of his first two international appearances against the West Indies earlier this month.
Muhammad Waseem: Star opening batter Waseem has one of the best ODI records in the history of the UAE. He has slammed 1069 runs in 41 ODI matches with an average of 26.07. His career stats also include one century and six half centuries.
COMMENTS