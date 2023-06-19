Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Updated: June 19, 2023 8:57 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: World Cup qualifier match 3 will be played between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. Former World Cup champions SL have faced UAE in two matches, and in both matches, the Islanders came up trumps. The last time they faced off was in 2008, when Sri Lanka defeated the UAE by 142 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On the one hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led SL recently defeated Afghanistan 2-1 in a bilateral ODI series. On the other hand, the UAE lost to the West Indies in a recent three-match series. They also faltered in the warm-up matches.

Date And Time: June 19, 12:30 pm

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bulawayo is a batting pitch where we can expect players to score big runs. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 Weather Update

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bulawayo. The sun will be out throughout the duration of the game.

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka vs UAE match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

UAE: Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappam, Basil Hameed

 

 

 

