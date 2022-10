Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Chameera, Hasaranga Team-Up To Hand UAE

Highlights Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, Simonds Stadium, Geelong: Sri Lanka collapsed to settle for 152/8. Karthik Meiyappan was the star with the ball as he picked Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka to complete this year’s T20 World Cup first hattrick. Pathum Nissanka batted well for Sri lanka and scored 74 off 60 balls.

Sri Lanka have scored 84 runs in the first 10 overs and the stage is set for them to post a big score. Kusal Mendis was out for 18 after giving a good start to Sri Lanka along with Pathum Nissanka.

Dhannjaya de Silva along with Nissanka since then have played with caution. But with nine wickets in the kitty, expect some big overs in the remaining 10 overs in the Sri Lanka innings. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have given Sri Lanka a fiery start. This is a must win game for the Dasun Shanaka-led side and they needed this kind of start after losing the toss. Junaid Siddiqui started well but Kashif Daud leaked 14 off the second over.

Post that, it has all been Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka show. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka would look to bounce back against the United Arab Emirates in their second match in the Qualifiers to be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Tuesday. Having lost the first match against Namibia, Sri Lanka would know that their chances of playing in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 hang by a piece of thread as a loss would see them getting knocked out of the tournament.

UAE, ably led by Chundangapoyil Rizwan would also be well aware of the fate that awaits his side in case of a loss as the match is a virtual knockout clash for both sides. Sri Lanka would start as favourites but Namibia’s spirited show against the former champions would leave Rizwan’s men with a lot of hope. Sri Lanka are currently placed in the fourth slot in Group A while UAE, by virtue of a better net run-rate occupies third place in the group. The long boundaries will once again bring the spinners into play with little dew expected in the second half of the match.

Squads: United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay