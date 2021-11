Sri Lanka went into the 2021 T20 World Cup with few expectations and even though it was their least successful campaign, the young Lankan Lions showed good promise and gathered a whole lot of praise for their efforts. The star of their campaign, Charith Asalanka got his maiden call-up for a Test series and will be looking to make his debut today. The hosts also have experience in their ranks for the longest format of the game. During the last WTC cycle, Sri Lanka couldn’t muster any points and they will be desperate to change that against a team they have a great record at home.