West Indies’ batters did show some resistance in the first Test but they failed in the spin Test of Sri Lanka. Windies’ bowlers came back well in the first innings but their batters were not able to bat long and put the opposition under pressure. Nkrumah Bonner was their standout performer in the second innings who fought hard along with Joshua Da Silva but the visitors fell short by a big margin in the end. Kraigg Brathwaite would hope that they come out with intent in this Test if they are to level the series 1-1. They have their task cut out as they face another spin challenge at Galle and it will be interesting to see the reply of the visitors’ batters whilst the series is on the line. Also, rain is predicted on the first couple of days but we hope that it stays away and we get to see full day’s action. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.Â