Sydney: Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested by the Sydney Police Department for an alleged sexual assault case. He was presented in front of the Sydney Court on Monday as the cricketer sought bail from the court in the case.

Danushka Gunathilaka was handcuffed and appeared via video link in front of the Downing Centre Local Court. He only spoke to confirm his identity in front of the court. The batter appeared calm and was wearing a grey t-shirt. He joined the hearing from the Sydney detention centre.

Ananda Amaranath the batter’s lawyer said that they are seeking bail for the 31-years old Sri Lankan Cricketer. Magistrate Robert Williams briefly adjourned the case ahead of listening to the bail application. The prosecution has demanded to suppress some elements from publication to avoid the identification of the victim.

Police arrested Gunathilaka on Sunday and said “The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday.”

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board was strict in the matter too and said they would take strict actions if Danushka is found guilty. They said, “SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty.”