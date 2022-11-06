Sydney: Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested by the Sydney Police Department for an alleged sexual assault case. The batter was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad due to a hamstring injury. However, he was still in Australia with the team.

“The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday,” statement by New South Wales police

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs Police Area did a joint investigation after reports about a 29-years old woman getting sexually assaulted at a home in Rose Bay.

The Sri Lankan Cricketer has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without the consent of the other person. According to reports the incident took place on November 2. Gunathlaka was denied bail by the Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

The Current Asian Champions ended their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the super 12 stage. They failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they only won two out of their five matches at the super 12 group 1. The whole incident is a huge matter as the T20 World Cup 2022 is still underway.