Sri Lankan cricketers have laid down an ultimatum to their cricket board that they might quit international cricket due to the implementation of a new system. The Sri Lankan board has introduced a new points-based grading system, which will determine their annual contracts. The players have protested regarding their grading as the latest plan will impact their income.

According to the new system, players would be categorized into four different groups based on the levels of fitness, discipline, leadership performances in international and domestic cricket within the last two years. The cricketers wish to understand how the board allocate the points and know the areas to improve for them.

Nishan Sydney Premathiratne in an interview with The Sunday Times, the player representative in the SLC contract negotiations, said that each player reserves the right to a disclosure on the points allocated that decides their merit. Premathiratne strongly feels that transparency is essential with the players together seeking information as to how they were assessed and the areas to improve in the long run.

On the other hand Ashley de Silva, part of the Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee disclosed they have finalized the contracts, with the players appointing a lawyer to bring upon a change in the agreement. De Silva revealed that none of the players chose to sign it and that the visit to Bangladesh to play three ODIs has gone on a tour agreement. According to reports, beating a top-ranked Test team will result in a bonus of USD 1,50,000, while ousting a top-ranked ODI and Test side would earn them USD 75,000 and USD 50,000, respectively.